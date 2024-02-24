Milwaukee Admirals beat Wolves, winning streak now 19 games

article

Cal O’Reilly scored two third-period goals, including the game-winner with 2:24 to play, to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves and give them their 19th consecutive victory.

O’Reilly finished the night with three points and surpassed Darren Haydar as the team’s all-time leading AHL scorer with 277 points (64g-213a), which includes 24 this season (8g-16a). The Toronto native started his professional career with the Admirals back in April 2006 and spent his first four seasons in the Predators organization.

Milwaukee’s win streak runs to 19 games, which is now nine shy of the AHL’s record of 28 set by the Norfolk Admirals back in 2011-12 and pushes their home winning streak to 15 games, which is a team record. The Admirals haven’t lost on UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena ice since Dec. 6.

Troy Grosenick stopped 27 shots in net for Milwaukee, and that pushes his personal winning streak to 14 games – tying Yaroslav Askarov for the team record for consecutive wins. Askarov won his 14th straight on Thursday afternoon against the Wolves.

In addition to O’Reilly, Zach L’Heureux posted a three-point night, scoring a goal and adding assists on both of O’Reilly’s tallies. Juuso Parssinen (2a) and Joakim Kemell (1g-1a) also added multipoint efforts for the Admirals, and Cody Hodgson found the back of the net for the second consecutive game.

The Admirals wrap up the weekend as they go for an even 20 in a row when they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. The next Admirals home contest is Friday, March 1 when they take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.