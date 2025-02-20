Admirals fall at Wolves in O'Reilly's 1,000th AHL game

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Wolves 3-1 on the road on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Wall scored Milwaukee's only goal in the loss. Cal O'Reilly became the ninth player in AHL history to play in 1,000 games.



Kevin Wall scored the Admirals' lone goal as they wrapped up a quick three-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Thursday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

By the numbers:

The Admirals got on the board first when Wall scored his third goal of the season at the 6:43 mark of the opening frame. Stationed in front of the Chicago net, Wall swept the rebound of a point shot from Ondrej Pavel into the Wolves goal for a 1-0 lead.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Chicago leveled the score with just under six minutes to play in the opening frame courtesy of Skyler Brind’Amour’s 10th goal of the year.

The Wolves took a 2-1 advantage at 4:01 of the second period on a Noel Gunler goal. Yanick Turcotte’s shot hit off a shin in front of the net and right to Gunler, who fired it past Admirals goalie Matt Murray in what would become the game-winning goal.

Featured article

That was all the scoring in the game until Josiah Slavin scored an empty-netter with 52 seconds left in regulation to bring the score to 3-1.

What's next:

The Admirals kick off a seven-game homestand on Friday night when they host the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The loss put a damper on things for Ads forward Cal O'Reilly, who became just the ninth player in AHL history to play in 1,000 games. Fittingly, it came against the Wolves, the team he has competed against the most in his career. The game was the 72nd time he played against Chicago.