Admirals lose to Wild, winning streak snapped

Goalie Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30 shots to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s two-game winning streak.

Iowa scored the game-winner in the second period. With Admirals defenseman Roland McKeown serving a four-minute penalty for high-sticking at 13:06 of the second period, Iowa scored the winner at 16:59 of the second frame, on the same four-minute power play which Egor Afanasyev scored for the Admirals. With seven seconds remaining in the double-minor to McKeown, Iowa’s Steven Fogarty deflected an Andy Welinski shot into the goal.

Iowa scored the first goal of the game at 19:48 of the first period. Nic Petan entered the Admirals zone for the Wild and fed a pass to Simon Johansson at the right point. Johansson’s shot eluded traffic in front of Ads goalie Troy Grosenick and found the back of the cage.

The Admirals tied the game with a shorthanded goal at 14:36 of the second period, during McKeown’s afore-mentioned penalty. Wild forward Jake Lucchini turned the puck over in the Admirals zone, springing Egor Afanasyev and Jasper Weatherby out of the zone. Afanasyev’s shot from the right circle whizzed past Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt. It was Afanasyev’s third goal of the season. Weatherby recorded the lone assist.

Welinski scored an empty-net goal for the Wild at 18:25 of the third period.

Grosenick finished with 21 saves in the loss. It was his 300th professional game.

The Admirals return home Saturday, Nov. 4 to host the Grand Rapids Griffins at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.