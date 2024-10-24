Milwaukee Admirals beat Iowa Wild, Schaefer scores game-winning goal

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Iowa Wild on the road on Wednesday. Reid Schaefer scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Milwaukee has won four straight games and is in first place in the Central Division.



Reid Schaefer scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on the road Wednesday.

The Admirals have won four straight games and are in first place in the Central Division with eight points (4-1-0-0).

Defenseman Jack Matier had time and space when he received the puck at the right point from Vinnie Hinostroza. Matier unloaded a slap shot toward the net and Schaefer tipped it for his fourth goal of the season at 11:50 of the third period. Schaefer has scored a goal in each of the last four games.

Admirals forward Kevin Wall scored an empty-net goal at 18:08 of the third period to close the scoring.

The Admirals scored the only goal in the first period. Center Fedor Svechkov, who played his first game of the season, caught a pass at the Iowa line and went toward the goal on a breakaway. His shot from between the circles beat Iowa goalie Jasper Wallstedt at 14:43. Isaac Ratcliffe and Nick Blankenburg recorded the assists.

Hinostroza scored a power play goal at 8:21 of the second period to increase the Admirals advantage to 2-0. Hinostroza moved with speed through the neutral zone. He tipped the puck past a defender and chased after it, reaching the left circle in Iowa’s zone. He then ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Wallstedt for his third goal of the season, and first on the power play. Jake Lucchini and Blankenburg were awarded the helpers.

Iowa tied the game with a pair of third period goals. Mikey Milne deflected a Sammy Walker pass into the goal at 1:45 to put the Wild on the board. Then, Walker scored on the power play at 3:23 after a blocked shot caromed to him. Walker’s goal knotted the game 2-2.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 30 shots to improve to 3-0-0 on the season.

The Admirals will return home on Friday, Oct. 25 to host Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.