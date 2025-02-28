Milwaukee Cowbells set world record in loss to Iowa Wild

article

The Brief The Cowbells lost to the Wild 5-4 in overtime on Friday night. Milwaukee set a world record for cowbells rung at one time during the game, according to the team. It was the second and final game of the Admirals' temporary rebrand.



The Cowbells made noise but couldn't hold off the Iowa Wild in a 5-4 overtime loss at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday night, Feb. 28.

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee Cowbells set a new world record of 6,768 cowbells rung at one time, the team announced on Friday. The old record of 5,748 set back in 2003 at Mississippi State.

What we know:

Iowa got on the board first with a Matthew Sop goal, but Milwaukee's Jesse Ylonen answered back with less than two minutes to play in the frame.

The scoring barrage continued with Admirals goals from Ryan Ufko and Scott Reedy in the first three minutes of the second period, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 advantage. But the Wild responded with two rapid-fire goals from Graeme Clarke at 12:16 and Michael Milne at 12:31 to knot the score at 3-3.

Milwaukee's Joakim Kemell found the net in the third, recapturing a 4-3 advantage for the Admirals. Iowa evened things up on a Luke Toporowski goal with less than five to play in regulation.

Neither team scored again until Clarke tallied his second goal of the game in the extra frame, sealing a 5-4 victory for Iowa. Milwaukee earned a point in the loss.

What's next:

Milwaukee's next game is against the Texas Stars at home – a 10:30 a.m. start on Wednesday, March 5.