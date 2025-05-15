Admirals lose to Stars in Game 1 of Central Division Finals

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Stars 4-2 in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals. Cal O'Reilly and Mark Friedman scored goals for Milwaukee. Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night in Cedar Park, Texas.



Cal O'Reilly and Mark Friedman scored for the Admirals, but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 4-2 decision in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals to the Texas Stars on Thursday night.

Big picture view:

Texas leads the best-of-five series 1-0 with Game 2 set for Sunday night.

By the numbers:

The Stars got on the board first when Matthew Seminoff was able to poke a loose puck in the crease past Ads netminder Matt Murray 3:10 into the game.

The Admirals knotted the score at 1-1 on a power-play marker from O’Reilly at the 8:16 mark. After the Ads won the draw, Friedman fired a shot-pass off the end boards and right to O’Reilly, who had a wide open net to score his second of the playoffs.

However, Justin Hryckowian picked up his first of two goals in the game with a rebound tally with just 3.6 seconds remaining the second and then scored again, this time on the power-play 4:07 into the second for a 3-1 Texas advantage.

The Stars made it 4-1 on a breakaway goal from Matej Blumel just over five minutes into the third period.

Friedman, who was the only Ads player with a multipoint night, pulled the team within two with a blast from the right circle that beat Stars netminder Magnus Hellberg at 9:47 of the third period, but that was as close as the team would get.

Murray saw his three-game winning streak snapped as he made 24 saves on the night for Milwaukee, while Hellberg, who played three seasons with the Admirals from 2013-16, stopped 23 shots to pick up the win.

What's next:

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Cedar Park before it shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3, and if necessary, Game 4 and Game 5 beginning Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.