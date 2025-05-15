Expand / Collapse search

Admirals lose to Stars in Game 1 of Central Division Finals

By
Published  May 15, 2025 10:34pm CDT
Milwaukee Admirals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Admirals lost to the Stars 4-2 in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals.
    • Cal O'Reilly and Mark Friedman scored goals for Milwaukee.
    • Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night in Cedar Park, Texas.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cal O'Reilly and Mark Friedman scored for the Admirals, but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 4-2 decision in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals to the Texas Stars on Thursday night.

Big picture view:

Texas leads the best-of-five series 1-0 with Game 2 set for Sunday night.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

The Stars got on the board first when Matthew Seminoff was able to poke a loose puck in the crease past Ads netminder Matt Murray 3:10 into the game.

The Admirals knotted the score at 1-1 on a power-play marker from O’Reilly at the 8:16 mark. After the Ads won the draw, Friedman fired a shot-pass off the end boards and right to O’Reilly, who had a wide open net to score his second of the playoffs.

Featured

2025 Green Bay Packers schedule released; what you need to know
article

2025 Green Bay Packers schedule released; what you need to know

The Green Bay Packers released their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday night, May 14.

However, Justin Hryckowian picked up his first of two goals in the game with a rebound tally with just 3.6 seconds remaining the second and then scored again, this time on the power-play 4:07 into the second for a 3-1 Texas advantage.

The Stars made it 4-1 on a breakaway goal from Matej Blumel just over five minutes into the third period.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Friedman, who was the only Ads player with a multipoint night, pulled the team within two with a blast from the right circle that beat Stars netminder Magnus Hellberg at 9:47 of the third period, but that was as close as the team would get.

Murray saw his three-game winning streak snapped as he made 24 saves on the night for Milwaukee, while Hellberg, who played three seasons with the Admirals from 2013-16, stopped 23 shots to pick up the win.

What's next:

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Cedar Park before it shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3, and if necessary, Game 4 and Game 5 beginning Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals provided this report.

Milwaukee AdmiralsSports