Admirals beat Stars, win record-setting 14th straight game

Brookfield native Troy Grosenick stopped 33 shots in regulation/OT and then all three Texas shoot-out attempts as the Admirals won a franchise record 14th consecutive game in a 2-1 shoot-out win over the Stars on Saturday night.

Grosenick extended his personal winning streak to 13, which is also a franchise record. He hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 10th and now shows a 14-3 mark on the season.

In addition, Milwaukee has won 13 consecutive games at Panther Arena and are 18-1 in their past 19 games to up their record to 31-10-1 overall.

Jordan Gross was the only player on either team to score during the shoot-out for either team and Grosenick turned away all three shooters, including Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque, who are 1-2 in the AHL in scoring.

Joakim Kemell got his second goal in as many nights when he put the Ads up 1-0 at 8:17 of the first period. With the Ads on the power-play, Kemell took a pass from Jordan Gross at the right point, took three strides and then fired a snapper that beat Matt Murray over the right shoulder for his 12th of the season.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Texas’ Stankoven leveled the score at one just over three minutes later.

The score stayed that way through overtime, setting the stage for the Gross and Grosenick heroics.

The Ads wrap up their season-long five-game homestand when they host the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night with a special 6:30 pm start time.

