Milwaukee Admirals beat Stars, win 7th straight game

article

Five different players found the back of the net, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots in goal, as the Milwaukee Admirals stayed undefeated in 2024 with their seventh straight win in a 5-3 home victory over the Texas Stars on Saturday night, Jan. 20.

The win pushed the Admirals' lead in the Central Division to eight points over the second-place Stars.

Mark Jankowski continued his torrid offensive play as of late with a pair of assists and now shows 13 points (3g-10a) over his past six games. He leads the team and is third in the AHL with 39 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Zach L’Heureux and Jasper Weatherby. L’Heureux’s tally at 13:14 of the opening stanza was his third in as many games and triggered an avalanche of over 2,000 bears for the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Less than 90 seconds later Reid Schaefer poked the puck off the half-wall to Weatherby who took three strides and fired a wrister past the glove of Texas goal Remi Poirier for his seventh of the season and a two-goal advantage.

The second period would prove to be a wild one as the teams combined for five goals in less than 10 minutes. One night after scoring the game-winner in the third period, Spencer Stastney found the back of the net again at the 3:29 mark to give the Admirals a 3-0 lead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

However, the Stars would battle back with goals from Antonio Stranges at 6:50 and then Matej Blumel at 10:36 to pull within a goal.

Reid Schaefer took a pretty feed from Fedor Svechkov at 12:38 and scored his second of the season to make it 4-2, but 31 seconds later Blumel’s second of the game made it a one-goal game again.

Cal O’Reilly sealed the deal for the Admirals with an empty net goal, his sixth of the season, to seal the victory with 1:12 to play.

The Admirals are off until next Wednesday when they host to the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.