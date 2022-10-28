Admirals beat Senators for 2nd straight win

article

Jachym Kondelik scored his first pro goal and Yaroslov Askarov made 25 saves to earn his first pro win in North America as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The win was the second in a row for the Admirals, who fired a season-high 41 shots on goal including 19 in the first period alone.

Kondelik got the Admirals on the board with his first 9:29 into the game. D-man Jordan Gross fired a shot from the left point, and it was deflected by Kondelik and past Belleville goalie Mads Sogaad.

Egor Afanasyev made it 2-0 with just four seconds left in the opening frame as he located the rebound of a Mark Jankowski shot and slipped it by Sogaad.

The Admirals made it 3-0 seven minutes into the second period on Phil Tomasino’s second goal in as many games. With the team on the power-play, Jordan Gross fed it to Tomasino on top of the left circle, and he ripped a one-timer over Sogaad’s shoulder.

Belleville chipped away at the Milwaukee lead, getting their first goal at 8:32 of the sandwich frame courtesy of Rourke Chartier and then pulled within one on Jake’s Lucchini’s third of the season early in the third period.

However, Askarov and the Admirals defense went on lockdown mode from there on out, killing off a pair of penalties along the way. Milwaukee sealed it on an empty netter from Mark Jankowski after he intercepted an attempted outlet pass and fired it into the open cage with 1:12 to go. It was the third straight game that he has lit the lamp.

The Admirals begin a four-game road trip Oct. 29 in Chicago against the Wolves at 7 p.m. The team’s next home game will be a Baird School Day Game on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.