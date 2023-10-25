Milwaukee Admirals top Senators, snap 2-game skid

article

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24, leading the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Belleville Senators Wednesday at CAA Arena.

The win snapped Milwaukee’s two-game losing skid and marked the first time the Admirals scored more than two goals in a game.

Askarov was busy in the third period as he stopped 11 of 12 shots. Milwaukee only totaled 15 shots on goal and just three in the third period.

Milwaukee’s Mark Jankowski scored his first goal of the season at 15:45 of the first period. He was near the front of the Belleville net as the Admirals were on the forecheck. A Senators defender made an errant pass from the boards into the slot, right to Jankowski. The Admirals center put a wrist shot high over the glove of Senators goalie Mads Sogaard to give Milwaukee its first first-period goal of the season.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 2-0 with a power play goal at 14:14 of the second period. Egor Afanasyev deflected a Jordan Gross into the net for his second goal of the season. Joakim Kemell also picked up an assist.

Belleville got on the scoreboard at 3:52 of the third period when Matthew Highmore skated into the Admirals left circle and fired a shot into the net for his first goal of the season.

Milwaukee scored its third goal of the game at 7:31 of the third frame when Fedor Svechkov raced with the puck to the bottom of the right circle after he received a long pass from Denis Gurianov. Svechkov shot the puck past the right arm of Sogaard for his first career professional North American goal. Kemell earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Zach L’Heureux added an empty-netter for the Admirals with 3:03 raining in the game. It was L’Heureux’s second goal in as many games.

The Admirals return home Saturday, Oct. 28 to host the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.