Admirals top Senators in shootout, win 5th straight

Goalie Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 shootout win over the Belleville Senators on Saturday.

Milwaukee has won five straight, including four straight on the road. The Admirals remain in a tie for first place in the Central Division with Texas.

The Admirals trailed 2-1 with 2:51 remaining when Belleville’s Roby Jarventie went to the penalty box for cross-checking. With 2:30 remaining, the Admirals pulled goalie Cooley for a 6-on-4 power play. Cole Schneider, camped in front of the net, was able to pound in the equalizer at 18:28 of the third period to tie the score at 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime session, Admirals forward John Leonard was the only player to score in the shootout to give the Admirals the come-from-behind victory.

The first goal of the game didn’t come until Belleville’s Angus Crookshank scored at 15:09 of the second period. Crookshank’s power play goal gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.

After Michael McCarron hit a crossbar for the Admirals in the third period, the Senator went the other direction and scored a goal. Jonathan Aspirot’s shot from the left circle at 8:32 gave the Sens a 2-0 advantage.

Milwaukee’s Tye Felhaber scored to get the Admirals on the board at 13:29 of the third period. His shot from the left circle went past the glove of Belleville’s goalie Antoine Bibeau. Assists went to Schneider and Anthony Angello.

Cooley improved to 9-2-1 since Jan. 1. He is 3-0 in shootouts, stopping 10-of-11 overall.

Milwaukee concludes its five-game road trip Friday, March 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals return home April 1 to host the Laval Rocket.