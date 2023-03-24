Admirals tie Central Division lead with win at Laval

article

Joakim Kemell recorded a two-point game and goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 44 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

The Admirals have won four straight games and are tied for first in the Central Division with the Texas Stars. Both teams have 79 points.

Milwaukee struck first with a power play goal at 5:47 of the first period. Zach Sanford sent a pass from the left face-off dot to the bottom of the right circle and John Leonard one-timed it into the goal for his 13th goal of the season and his fifth on the power play. Sanford and Roland McKeown recorded the assists.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Laval tied the score at 1-1 when former Admirals forward Gabriel Bourque buried a loose puck that rolled from a collision in front of Askarov. It was scored at 12:29 of the first frame.

Laval recorded the first 11 shots in the second period. Although they came very close on several occasions to taking the lead, the Admirals were able to keep the puck out of their goal.

Late in the second frame, the Admirals grabbed a 2-1 lead. Kemell stole a puck at neutral and evaded a defender while moving into the slot. He dished a backhanded pass to Anthony Angello, who went from his forehand to backhand to lift the puck into the goal at 18:46. It was Angello’s third goal with the Admirals and his ninth in the American Hockey League this season.

Kemell scored after a failed 5-on-3 power play for the Admirals in the third period. The puck was stuck between the circles in the Laval zone and Kemell snapped it high into the goal for his second marker of the season at 9:05.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Laval got one back with a power play goal of its own at 10:58 of the third period when Pierrick Dube snapped a shot from the left circle into the goal to make it 3-2. The Rocket pulled goalie Cayden Primeau with 2:00 remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer.

The Admirals continue a five-game roadtrip Saturday, March 25 at Belleville. The team returns home April 1 to host Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.