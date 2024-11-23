Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Admirals fall to Monsters, 3rd consecutive loss

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 23, 2024 8:04pm CST
Milwaukee Admirals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Admirals lost to the Monsters on the road Saturday, Nov. 22.
    • Kyle Marino scored Milwaukee's only goal.
    • The Admirals have now lost three straight games and four of their last five.

CLEVELAND, Wis. - Goalie Jet Greaves stopped 26 shots to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday.

The win was Cleveland’s seventh straight. Milwaukee is winless in its last three (0-2-0-1).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

After a scoreless first, Cleveland scored a pair of goals in the second period to take the lead. Justin Pearson scored on a rebound of a Jake Gaudet wrap-around attempt at 12:55 of the second frame to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead. Cleveland made it 2-0 when Trey Fix-Wolansky’s shot from the left point bounced off Admirals goalie Matt Murray into the net at 17:13.

The Monsters stretched the lead to 3-0 at 1:48 of the third period when Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm sent a shot through traffic from the high slot into the back of the net.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cleveland scored another goal to make it 4-0 when a turnover at the Admirals blue line led to a five-hole goal from Mikael Pyythia at 8:46 of the final stanza.

Milwaukee’s lone goal came with 2:39 remaining in the game. Kyle Marino scored his first as an Admiral with a wrist shot from the slot. Navrin Mutter and Adam Wilsby picked up the assists. The game was Marino’s 150th career game in the American Hockey League.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Murray finished with 25 saves in the loss for Mil­waukee.

The Admirals and Monsters play again on Sunday, Nov. 24. Milwaukee’s next home game is Saturday, Nov. 30 against Rockford.

The Source

  • The Milwaukee Admirals provided information for this report.