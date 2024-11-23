Milwaukee Admirals fall to Monsters, 3rd consecutive loss

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Monsters on the road Saturday, Nov. 22. Kyle Marino scored Milwaukee's only goal. The Admirals have now lost three straight games and four of their last five.



Goalie Jet Greaves stopped 26 shots to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday.

The win was Cleveland’s seventh straight. Milwaukee is winless in its last three (0-2-0-1).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

After a scoreless first, Cleveland scored a pair of goals in the second period to take the lead. Justin Pearson scored on a rebound of a Jake Gaudet wrap-around attempt at 12:55 of the second frame to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead. Cleveland made it 2-0 when Trey Fix-Wolansky’s shot from the left point bounced off Admirals goalie Matt Murray into the net at 17:13.

The Monsters stretched the lead to 3-0 at 1:48 of the third period when Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm sent a shot through traffic from the high slot into the back of the net.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cleveland scored another goal to make it 4-0 when a turnover at the Admirals blue line led to a five-hole goal from Mikael Pyythia at 8:46 of the final stanza.

Milwaukee’s lone goal came with 2:39 remaining in the game. Kyle Marino scored his first as an Admiral with a wrist shot from the slot. Navrin Mutter and Adam Wilsby picked up the assists. The game was Marino’s 150th career game in the American Hockey League.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Murray finished with 25 saves in the loss for Mil­waukee.

The Admirals and Monsters play again on Sunday, Nov. 24. Milwaukee’s next home game is Saturday, Nov. 30 against Rockford.