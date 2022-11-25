Admirals lose to IceHogs Friday, teams meet again Saturday

article

The Rockford IceHogs tallied three power play goals to defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 Friday, Nov. 25 at the BMO Center.

Brett Seney scored the game-winner at 12:18 of the third period when he slapped a shot from the slot for his tenth marker of the season.

The IceHogs Dylan Sakura scored his second goal of the game at 16:56 of the third period to make the score 6-4.

The IceHogs posted 42 shots on goal, the most allowed by the Admirals in a game this season. Milwaukee finished with 27 shots on goal.

The teams combined for five goals in the first period. Milwaukee scored the first goal at 2:15. Tommy Novak won the face-off in Rockford’s left circle. The puck came to Adam Wilsby at the left point. Wilsby’s shot was deflected into the cage by Novak for his sixth goal of the season.

Rockford tied the game with a power play goal at 2:45. Cole Guttman deflected a Lukas Reichel pass from the crease to knot the score at 1-1.

Novak’s second of the game gave the Admirals a 2-1 lead at 6:40. Luke Evangelista fed a pass from the left wing boards to the right circle where Novak’s slap shot found its way past the goalie for his seventh marker of the campaign.

The IceHogs tied the score again when Bobby Lynch buried a rebound of a Carson Gicewicz shot at 9:54.

The Admirals closed the first-period scoring with a power play goal at 12:33. Jordan Gross’ shot from the right point was deflected into the net by Cole Schneider. The goal was Schneider’s sixth of the season and his second on the power play.

After a scoreless second period, the IceHogs tied the game with another power play marker at 3:41 of the third frame. Lukas Reichel sped into the zone and ripped a shot from the left circle into the net to make the score 3-3.

Rockford’s third power play goal of the game gave the team its first lead of the game at 6:48. Dylan Sakura received a pass in the right circle and blasted a one-timer into the goal.

Schneider knotted the game at 4-4 when he redirected a Kiefer Sherwood shot into the net for an Admirals power play goal at 9:32 of the third period.

The Admirals and Rockford will both travel to Milwaukee for a return engagement Sat., Nov. 26 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.