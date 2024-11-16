Milwaukee Admirals fall to Griffins, 2nd straight loss

article

Kieffer Bellows and Joakim Kemell scored goals for the Admirals, but Milwaukee couldn’t overcome a three-goal hole as they dropped a 4-2 decision to Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

The loss marked Milwaukee's second straight and the first time this season the team has dropped back-to-back games.

The Admirals found themselves in a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes of play courtesy of two power-play goals from the Griffins. Joe Snively scored his fifth of the season for Grand Rapids on a 5-on-3 at the 12:48 mark of the first and then Jakub Rychlovsky scored on the ensuing 5-on-4 to put the Griffins up 2-0.

Cross Hanas made it 3-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and beat Admirals netminder Magnus Chrona at 10:48.

Kieffer Bellows got the Admirals on the board on a power-play marker with just four seconds to play in the second period. Bellows took a pass from Ryan Ufko at the top of the left circle, hesitated a moment, and then fired a snapper over the shoulder of Grand Rapids goalie Ville Husso.

Joakim Kemell pulled the Admirals within one on a shorthanded tally 5:22 into the final period. Kemell intercepted a clearing attempt, settled the puck and scored low, glove side from between the wheels.

The Admirals had a golden opportunity to tie the score with a power-play late in the third period, however Alex Ducet scored a shorty of his own, doing so with a pair of Admirals draped on him, with 2:28 to play to put the game out of reach.

The Admirals are now idle until they travel to Cleveland next weekend for a pair of games with the Monsters beginning Saturday night at 6 p.m. Milwaukee’s next home game is Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.