Milwaukee Admirals fall to Griffins, 2nd straight loss

article

Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped a season-high 35 shots but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee dropped a 2-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Admirals got on the board early in the game courtesy of Tye Felhaber’s first tally of the season at 7:39. The play started when Cal O’Reilly created a turnover along the wall in the Grand Rapids zone and popped out to the high slot. There Felhaber was the first to it and he fired a wrister that beat Griffins goalie Michael Hutchinson, low stick side.

The Ads held that lead into the second period, but the Griffins controlled the play during the sandwich frame, outshooting Milwaukee 22-7 and potting a pair of goals. Elmer Soderblom got the first on an unlucky bounce for the Ads at 13:35.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Brogan Rafferty picked up the eventual game-winner 3:12 later when he followed his own shot that was originally stopped by Askarov but poked in by Rafferty on a second chance.

The Ads pushed in the third, but weren’t able to get the equalizer despite pulling Askarov in favor of an extra attacker for the final minute.

The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 8 when they host the Toronto Marlies at 10:30 a.m. in a Milwaukee Public Museum School Day Game.