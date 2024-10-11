Admirals shut out in season opener, Griffins win in Grand Rapids

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Griffins 3-0 in the season opener on Friday night. Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona stopped 25 of 27 shots in his debut with the team. The Admirals' first home game is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 against Rockford.



The Milwaukee Admirals pumped 35 shots on Grand Rapids goalie Sebastian Cossa but couldn’t get one by him as they dropped a 3-0 decision in the season opener on Friday night.

It was the first time in Admirals history that they failed to score in the opener and just the second time in the past eight years that they lost the inaugural game of the season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Playing in his first game with the Admirals, Magnus Chrona was impressive in net – stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced. He backstopped the team’s penalty kill that eliminated five of six Griffins chances.

After a scoreless first period, the Griffins found the back of the net when Marco Kasper scored on a backhand at 8:08 of the second. Grand Rapids forward Carter Mazur scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the right circle with just under five minutes to play in the second to push their lead to 2-0.

Related article

The Admirals had their chances to crack Cossa in the third, peppering him with 15 shots, but couldn’t get one to fall. Dominic Shine sealed the deal for Grand Rapids with an empty-netter with 15 seconds to play.

The Admirals look to get their first win of the season when they visit Chicago at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Milwaukee’s home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.