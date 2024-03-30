Milwaukee Admirals top Griffins in overtime

article

Joakim Kemell scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Troy Grosenick stopped 30 shots in net, as the Milwaukee Admirals topped Grand Rapids 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.

With the Admirals on the power-play in overtime, Kemell took a feed from Marc Del Gaizo and ripped a one-timer over the right shoulder of Sebastian Cossa for his second OT winner of the season and 16th goal overall.

The win improved the Admirals' record to 42-20-1 on the season and 83 points, and lowered their magic number to clinch the Central Division Title to 10 over the second place Griffins.

The overtime victory was Milwaukee’s 10th of the season, against just one loss, and gave them a combined overtime/shootout mark of 14-1 – tops in the AHL.

Led by Grosenick, the Admirals' penalty kill unit was impeccable, vanquishing all six Grand Rapids chances with the man-advantage, including a full four-minute high-sticking penalty in the third period.

Kevin Wall got the Admirals on the board first, courtesy of Kevin Wall’s fourth goal of the season 12:09 into the contest. Wall grabbed the puck along the far boards and skated hard toward the net, and his center pass went off a Grand Rapids stick and past goalie Sebastian Cossa.

The score stayed that way until just 40 seconds to play in regulation when Grand Rapids' Albert Johansson’s shot from the point found its way through traffic and by Grosenick with an empty Griffins net behind them.

That goal set the stage for Kemell’s overtime heroics and the Admirals' victory.

The Admirals begin a three-game road trip when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night. Their next home game is Friday, April 12 when they host the Chicago Wolves at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.