Milwaukee Admirals lose to Griffins in shootout

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Griffins 3-2 on the road Friday night. Nate Danielson scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Grand Rapids the win. The Admirals return home to host Hartford on Saturday, March 15.



Nate Danielson scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday.

By the numbers:

Despite the loss, Milwaukee gained a point and remains in sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 70 points.

After the Admirals' three shooters failed to score, Danielson, the third shooter for the Griffins, was able to put the puck past the stick of goalie Matt Murray for the win.

Grand Rapids led 2-0 after one period by scoring a pair of goals just 1:12 apart. First, Austin Watson whipped a shot after a face-off win from the right circle into the goal at 5:27. Then, at 6:39 of the first frame, Sheldon Dries roofed a shot from the left circle after receiving a pass from behind the Admirals goal.

Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the second period. While trying to break out, the Griffins turned the puck over at their blue line. Chase De Leo carried the puck right to left at the blue line and advanced to the left circle. He shot the puck into the net past goalie Sebastian Cossa at 1:15 for his fourth goal of the season.

Cal O’Reilly tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 3:09 of the third period. O’Reilly’s slap shot from the left point found its way to the back of the net thanks in part to an Anders Bjork screen. Jake Lucchini and Grigori Denisenko picked up the assists.

Murray stopped 34 of 36 shots in the loss for the Admirals.

What's next:

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on to host Hartford on Saturday, March 15.