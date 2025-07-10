Milwaukee Admirals release schedule for 2025-2026 season

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals released their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Season tickets and memberships for Admirals365 are on sale now. Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale in September.



The Milwaukee Admirals released their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which will start with a road game against the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 11.

Local perspective:

Milwaukee's first game at home will come one week after its season opener, a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Texas Stars on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The 72-game, unbalanced schedule covers six months. Sixty of those games will come against Central Division foes. The Admirals will play nine different teams in all:

Chicago Wolves

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Manitoba Moose

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Cleveland Monsters (non-division)

Henderson Silver Knights (non-division)

San Jose Barracuda (non-division)

The final game of the regular season will be at the Chicago Wolves on April 19.

What you can do:

Season tickets and memberships for Admirals365 are on sale now, starting at $28 per month. More information is on the Admirals website.

Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale in September. The Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.