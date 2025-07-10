Milwaukee Admirals release schedule for 2025-2026 season
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals released their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which will start with a road game against the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 11.
Local perspective:
Milwaukee's first game at home will come one week after its season opener, a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Texas Stars on Saturday, Oct. 18.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The 72-game, unbalanced schedule covers six months. Sixty of those games will come against Central Division foes. The Admirals will play nine different teams in all:
- Chicago Wolves
- Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose
- Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars
- Cleveland Monsters (non-division)
- Henderson Silver Knights (non-division)
- San Jose Barracuda (non-division)
The final game of the regular season will be at the Chicago Wolves on April 19.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Season tickets and memberships for Admirals365 are on sale now, starting at $28 per month. More information is on the Admirals website.
Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale in September. The Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.
The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals released information used in this post.