Milwaukee Admirals to face Rockford IceHogs in Central Division Semifinals

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals will face the Rockford IceHogs in a best-of-five Central Division Semifinals series. Game one is set for Thursday, May 1 in Milwaukee. Tickets are on sale now.



The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Rockford IceHogs in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, beginning with game one at Panther Arena on Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Game two is slated for Saturday, May 3, before the series shifts to Rockford for games three and four.

Game five, if necessary, will be on Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. back at Panther Arena.

Central Division Semifinals (Best of 5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Thu., May 3 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5 - Sun., May 11 – Rockford at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Recap

By the numbers:

The Admirals won the Central Division Title for the second consecutive season, posting a 40-21-5-6 record and 91 points.

Rockford finished in fifth place in the division with a 31-33-6-2 record and 70 points before beating Chicago two games to none in the divisional play-in round.

Milwaukee had a 7-1-0-2 record against the IceHogs this season, including a perfect 5-0 record on home ice. Cal O’Reilly was the Ads leading scorer in the season series against Rockford, tallying seven points on two goals and five assists, while Matt Murray was 4-1-1 in six games in net for the Admirals.

This is the first time since 2009 that the two teams have faced off in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Admirals won that series 4-0 as netminder Drew MacIntyre allowed just four goals all series.

Tickets are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office or over the phone at 414-227-0550.