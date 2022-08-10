Admirals play Wolves in preseason home-and-home set

The Milwaukee Admirals will play a home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Admirals' lone pre-season home game will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena against the Wolves. Tickets for the game are $10 for kids 14 and under and $15 for adults.

The previous night, Friday, Oct. 7, the Ads will visit the Wolves at 7 p.m. at Triphahn Community Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Chicago against the Wolves before commencing the home portion of their schedule one week later on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.