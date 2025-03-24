Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville Predators extend affiliation by 4 years

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals and Nashville Predators have extended their partnership by four years. The two hockey clubs have been teamed up since the 1998-99 season. Since the late 1990s, the Admirals have had a winning percentage of nearly 60%.



The Milwaukee Admirals Nashville Predators announced on Monday, March 24 that the two clubs have extended their affiliation agreement for four years. That takes the long-standing partnership through the 2028-29 season.

Hockey partnership

What we know:

A news release says since joining forces with the Predators, the Admirals have accumulated a 1058-679-31-111-122 record. That is a winning percentage of nearly 60%.

The Ads have won six Division Titles, two conference crowns and won the Calder Cup Championship in 2004.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee also became the first team in AHL history to record 40 or more wins in 10 straight seasons and since 1998, they have 16 40-win campaigns, including a Western Conference-high 47 last year.

What they're saying:

In the release, Admirals CEO Harris Turer issued the following statement:

"We are thrilled to extend this very successful partnership between our two organizations for another four seasons. Beginning with David Poile and now continuing with Barry and [Nashville Assistant GM and Milwaukee GM] Scott Nichol, the Predators staff is committed to putting a winning team on the ice in Milwaukee while also developing players for the next level. Since I bought the team in 2005, the road to Nashville has truly gone through Milwaukee and we are proud of all the Admirals Alumni who have found success with the Predators."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz stated:

"On behalf of the Predators organization, including our Assistant GM and Milwaukee GM Scott Nichol, we are excited to continue our well-established and prosperous affiliation with the Admirals for another four years. Under the leadership of Harris Turer and his ownership group and Jon Greenberg and his front office staff, the Admirals have fostered a winning culture with an emphasis on player development on and off the ice, helping our young men become prepared to take the next step at the NHL level. We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Milwaukee – one of the longest affiliations in our sport – and this commitment to the future will create an even stronger bond between our two franchises and fanbases."

The Predators and Admirals have functioned as affiliates since Nashville’s inception in 1998-99, the third-longest active streak in the AHL.