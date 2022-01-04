Admirals game, postponed by COVID, rescheduled for April 29

article

The Milwaukee Admirals announced Tuesday that their home game originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 against the Rockford IceHogs has been moved to Friday, April 29

The original game had been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the IceHogs. The rescheduled contest will start at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Fans who have tickets for the game to the game can:

Use the ticket for the make-up date, which is yet to be determined. To do this, fans should simply use the ticket originally printed for Dec. 30.

Exchange the ticket for a ticket to any of the Admirals' seven January 2022 home games. Exchanges can be made at the Admirals Office (510 W. Kilbourn Ave) or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office the night of the game.

The promotions that were schedule for Dec. 30 have switched to different dates. This Friday, Jan. 7 the first 5,000 fans will receive an Admirals Cowbell courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Milwaukee’s own Pat McCurdy will perform in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar before and after the game on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Fans can purchase tickets for the rescheduled game, or any Admirals game, by visiting the Admirals' website or by calling 414-227-0550.

