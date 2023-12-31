Milwaukee Admirals fall to IceHogs to end 2023

article

The Milwaukee Admirals lost 4-3 to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Rockford went 2-7 on the power play against Milwaukee while the Ads finished 0-3 in the game at the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill. David Gust scored the game-winning goal to lead the IceHogs to the win.

The game was the first-ever American Hockey League start, and appearance, for Milwaukee goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals. He is just the seventh goalie to appear in a game for the Admirals since Karl Taylor became the team’s head coach in thew 2018-19 season.

The others are Yaroslav Askarov, Devin Cooley, Parker Gahagen, Troy Grosenick, Connor Ingram and Tom McCollum.

Milwaukee’s Denis Gurianov deflected a Jordan Gross shot for his 12th goal of the season at 14:40 of the third frame to tie the score 3-3, but the IceHogs scored :18 later when Gust had a mini-breakaway. Gust’s shot from the right circle slid through the legs of Grigals.

It was the first game in the season series that wasn’t decided in overtime or a shootout.

The IceHogs scored a 5-on-3 power play goal for the only tally in the first period.

The Admirals tied the game at 1:44 of the second period. Fedor Svechkov scooted around the IceHogs goal and backhanded a pass to Anthony Angello near the goalie’s crease. Angello buried the shot for his third goal of the season. Svechkov and Kevin Wall earned assists.

The IceHogs reclaimed the advantage ten minutes after Angello’s goal. Rockford defenseman Ethan Del Mastro scored his fourth goal of the season with a shot from the right circle at 11:46 of the second period.

Milwaukee tied the game 2-2 at 15:35 of the second period.

Rockford grabbed the lead again with another power play goal at 18:34 of the second stanza. Wyatt Kaiser’s pass from the left point was deflected by Mike Hardman into the goal. It was scored on the IceHogs sixth power play attempt in the contest.

Milwaukee returns home to host the Colorado Eagles on Friday, Jan. 5 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.