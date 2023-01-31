Milwaukee Admirals fall to Grand Rapids Griffins

Cole Schneider scored the Admirals' lone goal as they saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

The game was over halfway through before the Griffins took a 1-0 lead on an unusual power-play goal. Cross Hanas dumped the puck into the Milwaukee zone and Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov went behind the net to retrieve it. However, the puck took an odd bounce off the boards and went right in front of the net where Jacob Vrana had a wide open cage.

The Admirals pulled Yaroslav Askarov in favor of an extra attacker with three minutes to go in the game, but the Griffins were able to get an empty netter from Elmer Soderblom for a 2-0 advantage at 17:18 in the third.

However, the Ads still battled and were able to get on the scoreboard when Schneider found a loose puck after a scrum in front of Grand Rapids goalie Alex Nedelijkovic and pushed it past his right pad for his 16th goal of the season.

That was as close as Milwaukee would get in the final two minutes as they dropped the contest.



