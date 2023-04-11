Milwaukee Admirals concert series: Stone Temple Pilots perform April 14

article

The Milwaukee Admirals are excited to welcome alternative rock legends Stone Temple Pilots for a post-game concert this Friday, April 14 -- after the team takes on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

The show is the final performance in this year’s Admirals Concert Series.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are still available for $25. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

