article

The Brief The Admirals will wear their Bob Uecker-inspired for Friday's season finale. A silent auction for the jerseys will benefit four charities Uecker supported. The jersey was inspired by a 1990s ad campaign – "Adventures of Lloyd & Bob."



The Milwaukee Admirals will wear their Bob Uecker-inspired plaid jerseys in honor of the legendary broadcaster for Friday's season finale.

What you can do:

The Admirals are currently running an online silent auction for the jerseys. Fans can also register for the auction by texting ADMIRALS to 76278.

Friday's game against the Chicago Wolves at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena starts at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Why you should care:

Auction proceeds will be donated to four charities that Uecker supported:

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Wounded Warrior Project

The ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center.

In addition to the jerseys, the Admirals will be selling plaid merchandise items in the team store and online and a portion of those proceeds will be donated to those same charities.

Related article

The backstory:

Uecker joined former Admirals owner Lloyd Pettit in a series of television commercials in the mid-1990s entitled the "Adventures of Lloyd & Bob."

In one of those spots from 1994, entitled "Designer Uke," imagine Uecker as the designer of the team’s new uniforms that were brown-and-yellow plaid like the sport coat he wore. Intended originally for comedic effect, the Admirals actually produced the jerseys and wore them in two games during the 2005-06 season.