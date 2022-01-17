Milwaukee Admirals beat Wild in shutout

Connor Ingram turned aside 35 shots, Zach Solow scored the game's first goal early in the first period, and the Milwaukee Admirals skated to a 3-0 win over the Iowa Wild on Monday afternoon, Jan. 17.

The Admirals closed a three-game road trip with a 1-0-0-2 record, good for four standings points in three games. It was Milwaukee's fifth win against the Wild in seven games this season.

Ingram (11-10-3 record) posted his second shutout of the season and the 14th of his AHL career. He made 26 saves in the final two periods, including 15 in the third.

The Admirals jumped out to a 1-0 lead 2:51 into the first when Joseph LaBate took the puck away in the center ice circle and sent a lead pass to Solow in the right circle, where he lifted a high wrist shot past McIntyre to score his second goal for the Admirals in 16 games.

Rocco Grimaldi gave the Admirals insurance in the third when he re-directed a right-point shot from Dylan Blujus into the net, scoring his 13th goal in 22 games and extending Milwaukee's lead to 2-0.

Mitch McLain added an empty-net goal with 44 seconds remaining in the third, his 10th goal of the season.