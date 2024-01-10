Milwaukee Admirals beat Griffins, ending their winning streak

article

The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

During a 4-on-4 stretch of play, Egor Afanasyev received a pass at neutral from Mark Jankowski. Afanasyev crossed the middle of the Griffins blue line and whipped a wrist shot over the glove of goalie Michael Hutchinson for his 15th of the year at 18:14 of the final frame.

The win was Milwaukee’s third straight and moved the Admirals into a first-place tie in the Central Division with the Texas Stars. Both have 41 points.

Grand Rapids’ five-game winning streak was ended.

The Admirals will visit Henderson for the first time ever for games Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. Milwaukee returns home to host the Texas Stars on Friday, Jan. 19 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.