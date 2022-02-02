Milwaukee Admirals' 7th-straight win shutout over Rockford

Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The win extended Milwaukee’s winning streak to a season-long seven games. The team has collected points in nine consecutive games (7-0-0-2).

Ingram earned his third shutout in his last four games. He has not allowed a goal in 179:39 of game time. Ingram became the first Admirals goalie to record back-to-back shutouts since Magnus Hellberg achieved the feat Apr. 20-21, 2013. Marek Mazanec and Juuse Saros teamed up to record back-to-back shutouts Feb. 14-16, 2015 at Charlotte.

The Admirals moved into fourth place in the Central Division with the victory. Milwaukee is two games over .500 for the first time this season (20-18-2-2).

The game was scoreless after two periods with the Admirals holding a 21-17 advantage in shots on goal. Milwaukee finally got on the board late in the third period. Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo knocked down a clearing attempt at there IceHogs line and tipped the puck to the right circle for Joseph LaBate. LaBate spied a wide-open Mitch McLain who backhanded the puck into the goal at 14:17. The goal was McLain’s career-high 11th of the season. LaBate and Del Gaizo earned the assists.

Matt Luff added an empty-netter at 19:18. Cody Glass assisted on the goal, Luff’s 11th of the season.