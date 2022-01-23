Menomonee Falls senior working hard to be a role model

Seth Trimble wants to inspire the next generation of basketball players.

The Menomonee Falls has a lot of things on his to-do list and that is why he's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Ever since I was little, I've always had a ball in my hands," said Trimble. "First grade was when I really remember, you know, playing basketball for the first time."

For Trimble, it's all about family.

"My biggest motivation are definitely my parents and my big brother," Trimble said. "My brother is a big basketball player. He attended the University of North Carolina, so he was a really good role model for me. I really looked up to him when I was younger and my parents, as I got older, they motivated me more and more because, just as I matured, I realized how much work they put in and saw what they do every single day."

Trimble's older brother is JP Tokoto who has played in the G League as well as professional leagues in Australia and Israel.

Trimble committed to UNC this past summer, and he wants to do something his older sibling never did at Chapel Hill.

"I want to bring the University of North Carolina a national championship, so that's one of the first things I want to do," said Trimble. "And then just be the best player I can there for however long I'm there. One of my goals is to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA for a long time."

Before Trimble makes the jump to Division I, he has one thing left to do with the Phoenix.

"As excited as I am for college, what I'm hoping for this season is a state championship," he said. "We're in the gym locked in everyday chasing."