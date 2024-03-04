Marquette's Tyler Kolek abdominal injury; to miss rest of regular season

article

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek will miss at least the final two games of the regular season as the 2022-23 Big East player of the year recovers from an oblique injury.

The abdominal injury already caused Kolek to miss Marquette’s 89-75 loss at Creighton on Saturday. Marquette (22-6, 13-4 Big East) was ranked fifth and Creighton 12th at the time.

Marquette announced Monday that Kolek won’t play Wednesday against No. 1 UConn and Saturday at Xavier. He'll be re-evaluated before the start of next week’s Big East Tournament in New York.

Kolek hurt his oblique during a 91-69 victory over Providence on Wednesday. He told coach Shaka Smart that he made a pass, twisted his body and felt it. He left the game early in the second half, returned briefly and then left again for good.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Kolek was named an Associated Press All-America first-team selection last season as he led Marquette to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. He leads all Division I players with 7.6 assists per game this season and averages 15 points and 4.7 rebounds.