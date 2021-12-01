Expand / Collapse search

Marquette tops Jackson State, 83-54

By AP author
Published 
Updated 8:45AM
Marquette Golden Eagles
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Lewis added seven rebounds. Kur Kuath had 8 points and five blocks.

Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (1-6). Chance Moore added 11 points. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth
article

Milwaukee Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth

DeMarcus Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez.

Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list
article

Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 the team has placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers RB Aaron Jones talks bye week plans, final five weeks

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers RB Aaron Jones, who talked about his bye week plans and what to expect in the final few weeks.