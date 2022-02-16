Expand / Collapse search

Marquette tops Georgetown 77-66

By AP author
Published 
Sports
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - Kur Kuath had 15 points and four blocks and Kam Jones posted 19 points as Marquette beat Georgetown 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Justin Lewis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (17-9, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyler Kolek added 6 points and 11 assists.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Collin Holloway had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-19, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Donald Carey and Dante Harris each had 14 points. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Marquette defeated Georgetown 92-64 on Jan. 7.

Summerfest 2022: No mask requirement, proof of vaccination

No masks or vaccines will be required at Summerfest in 2022. The world's largest music festival is getting back to the way things were after low turnout last year.

George Webb shooting victim speaks out: 'Lucky to be alive'
article

George Webb shooting victim speaks out: 'Lucky to be alive'

The man shot at a Wauwatosa George Webb in January spoke to FOX6 News about how the incident unfolded and his recovery.

Waukesha parade victim talks, bail reform intensifies
article

Waukesha parade victim talks, bail reform intensifies

Was the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack preventable? FOX6 News investigates.