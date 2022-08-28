Marquette senior playing for the 'big moments'

This Marquette senior draws many similarities from his older brother.

They're both goalies and both played for Bavarian United Soccer Club, and now they can each call themselves a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Soccer runs in the family when it comes to the Deslongchamps.

CJ followed in his older brother's footsteps and became a goalkeeper while younger brother Zach is a striker for MUHS as well.

"There's nothing better, at least for me, than making a game-winning save or having a big moment in that," said Deslongchamps. "It's a lot of fun and I wouldn't change it for the world."

CJ has been the starter in net for the Hilltoppers since his sophomore season and has finished off both campaigns as a state champion.

"There's a lot of tense moments, that's for sure," Deslongchamps said. "You know, we played some good competition, especially against teams like Hudson in the State Final and stuff like that. But it was a great experience for me to be able to play against that good competition."

Deslongchamps was on the team his freshman year, but did not play as the starter.

He says that season has provided plenty of fuel for the team ever since.

"That year we were going for our sixth state championship consecutively and we lost on the way to state, and that really stung," said Deslongchamps. "And I remember that feeling. I think it was that loss and that setback that really pushed that team and then gave that team the hunger and the determination the following year and then the year after that, and hopefully this year to go out and, you know, win the state championship and reclaim that title."