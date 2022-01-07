Expand / Collapse search

Marquette dominates Georgetown 92-64

WASHINGTON - Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a career-high 22 points as Marquette easily defeated Georgetown 92-64 on Friday night.

Prosper shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Tyler Kolek had 13 points and seven assists for Marquette (10-6, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points. Kur Kuath had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Collin Holloway had 17 points for the Hoyas (6-6, 0-1). Dante Harris added 15 points. Aminu Mohammed had 12 points and six rebounds.

