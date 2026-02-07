Marquette knocks off Butler at Fiserv Forum, 70-55

article

The Marquette Golden Eagles knocked off the Butler Bulldogs at Fiserv Forum on National Marquette Day, Feb. 7. The final was 70-55.

MU tops Butler

By the numbers:

Chase Ross scored 19 points in the game. Ross had five assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles (9-15, 4-9 Big East Conference). Adrien Stevens scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Nigel James Jr. shot 6 for 15 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. Royce Parham added 12 points and Ben Gold grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9) were led in scoring by Finley Bizjack, who finished with 23 points. Michael Ajayi added eight points, 19 rebounds — one shy of his season high — and four steals for Butler.

Marquette took the lead for good with 1:24 remaining in the first half. The score was 32-28 at halftime, with James racking up 10 points. Marquette extended its lead to 48-34 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.