Marquette High School golfer reaches 'Drive, Putt & Chip' championship

The closest most golfers will get to Augusta National is seeing it on television. Sunday, a local high school golfer will actually be playing there for a national championship.

There's a purpose with every swing of the club for 15-year-old Marquette High School sophomore Alex Kim.

"I’m excited. I’m just hoping that the weather kind of cooperates so that tryouts are on time and everything. But, overall, I’m pretty excited for it," Kim said.

Snow is still visible, and temperatures are hovering around 40 degrees, but Kim's golf game is heating up just in time for Marquette High School's tryouts.

"My high school team is known for being really good at golf. I mean, it’s an honor to play there. It’s really exciting," said Kim. "It just means a lot to be able to be a part of that team."

Alex Kim

As a freshman, Kim was part of the junior varsity team. This season, he has varsity in mind, but "we'll see what happens."

There is plenty of pressure that comes with tryouts, but he has already found success in a drama-filled position.

"Definitely, ‘Drive, Chip & Putt’ was more nerve wracking," Kim said.

Kim qualified for the national finals of the Drive, Chup & Putt contest at Augusta National. He'll compete April 2 in the 14-15-year-old group.

"It was just a great moment. I didn’t even know, when I made that 30-footer, I didn’t know I made it. But, at the very end, they were like ‘yeah, I think you got it,’ and I just got really excited," said Kim.

"It’s definitely rewarding to see that, you know, all of that dedication, the late nights, the going out, especially in Wisconsin, into the snow, really cold weather, the extra time, waking up early for lessons and that sort of stuff, driving for the tournaments that it’s all sort of paying off," said Samantha Vang, Kim's mother. "This is something that is tangible, we can actually say ‘yes, you’ve gotten here.’"

Alex Kim

Vang has been part of the ride that has Kim going to one of golf's most hallowed courses.

"I think I probably started realizing that probably about four years ago when he really started being much more dedicated and self-motivated to really practice. But also, at the same time, to take an interest in learning history," Vang said.

"I know just the Masters. It’s a big tournament. Everyone, green jackets, a lot of people watching. Just, I know, it’s just nerve wracking. That’s for sure," said Kim.

The nerves aren't just for Alex.

"I’m thinking oh my gosh, I’m nitpicking all of the moves, all of the steps and that sort of stuff," said Vang. "For us, it’s attending the competitions and trying to be quiet observers versus, hey, you want to shout out all the different stuff they should be thinking of."

It's all part of competing live on national television and in front of so many people at the event.

"I’m excited to show everyone what I can do. And I’m excited to give everyone a nice show to watch," Kim said.

Alex Kim

As his dedication over the winter months in Wisconsin has shown, this is a moment Kim is ready for.

"I just want to feel proud, you know, of myself, you know? Feeling like I left everything out there. I want to feel like I accomplished, you know, what I was supposed to do," said Kim.

"It’s not the fact that you could win or didn’t win. But, it’s that you did really try your best at anything. And if anything, it’s an experience, right?" said Vang. "Life is full of experiences, and this is an experience that he’ll take with him for many, many years."

It could be just the beginning. Kim hopes to one day play golf at the Division I level in college at Pepperdine, Loyola or UW-Madison.