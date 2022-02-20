Marquette falls to Creighton

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette on Sunday.

Hawkins' layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds.

Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go and the Bluejays turned over the ball when the shot clock expired. Rati Andronikashvili got the ball back with a steal with eight seconds to go and the Bluejays finished it off with 3 of 4 free throws.

Marquette’s Kam Jones made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Nembhard had 18 points for Creighton (18-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Hawkins added 17 points and nine rebounds. Trey Alexander had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Darryl Morsell had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7). Kam Jones added 18 points. Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bluejays improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Creighton defeated Marquette 75-69 on Jan. 1.