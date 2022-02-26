Expand / Collapse search

Marquette beats Butler, winning streak at home hits 7

By AP Author
Published 
Marquette Golden Eagles
Associated Press
Marquette Golden Eagles article

MILWAUKEE - Darryl Morsell posted 16 points as Marquette won its seventh straight home game, defeating Butler 64-56 on Saturday.

Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (18-10, 10-7 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro added four blocks.

Bryce Golden had 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13), who have lost four games in a row. Aaron Thompson added 12 points and six assists. Bryce Nze had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated then-No. 18 Marquette 85-79 on Feb. 12.

Marquette alum Lemonis donates $15M for 'Student Success'
article

Marquette alum Lemonis donates $15M for 'Student Success'

The Lemonis Center for Student Success will provide wraparound services for students across all majors, academic abilities, and backgrounds to enrich and expand student opportunities, a release said.

Olympic trials finalist teaches wrestling to aspiring girls

Inside Ringers Wrestling Club in Menomonee Falls, you'll find some aspiring female wrestlers. Coaching them is Kylie Welker.