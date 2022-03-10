Marquette bounced from Big East tournament, Creighton advances

article
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays drives to the basket against Tyler Kolek #22 of the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half of the game during the 2022 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Mar
NEW YORK - Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton beat Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Arthur Kaluma also scored 14 points for Creighton (21-10). Trey Alexander had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Justin Lewis added 17 points and seven rebounds.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
The St. Thomas More High School varsity basketball team battles Brown Deer High School Thursday night after St. Thomas More appealed its WIAA suspension, and a judge ruled they can play.
The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million for Lambeau Field projects and produced 176,160 new shareholders.
Indoor virtual golf coming to American Family Field
When you go to catch the Brewers at American Family Field, you'll also have the opportunity to tee one up.