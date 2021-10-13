Local author turns Brewers dreams into reality with her books

Sports has a way of bonding fans with their favorite players even when the two have never met in person.

"Ultimately, Geoff Jenkins changed my life," said Marla McKenna.

You never quite know when a day at the ball park will turn into a special one.

One that you will never forget.

The Brewers gave their fans experiences just like that all season long in 2021.

For author Marla McKenna, that life-altering day in the stands came more than 10 years ago.

"It changed my life," McKenna said. "It changed my career. And without that day happening, I don't know where my journey would have taken me because it's just been exciting and surprising with all of the people I've been able to meet and I think I've just finally found my my special gift, my superpower to help others and and make a difference."

That one game which included a big contribution from Geoff Jenkins inspired her first children's book, Mom's Big Catch.

Since attending that game, it became McKenna's dream to meet Jenkins.

Along her journey, she has crossed paths with a few other Brewers greats.

"I have been a Brewer fan ever since I've been a little girl," said McKenna. "Paul Molitor was always my favorite. And in working with Mom's Big Catch, I've had the opportunity to meet and talk with Paul several times now. He's actually helped me with the book, just like Robin Yount and Rollie Fingers, and of course, now Geoff Jenkins. But Paul Molitor was always my favorite. And so getting to meet him and having him actually know who I am when I come up to him and he recognizes the book, that's been a really a dream come true for me."

Since she published Mom's Big Catch, McKenna has written three more children's books, culminating with her first adult book, Manifesting Your Dreams, which includes 20 different stories of inspiration.

McKenna's chapter is all about perseverance.

"Sometimes it's just a matter of asking," McKenna said. "You can be told no, but lots of times you know you can throw doors of yes will open eventually."

After several attempts to connect with Jenkins, McKenna finally stood face to face with the Brewers Walk of Fame inductee at a celebrity softball game.

"I went up to him and I was like, "Geoff Jenkins, I've been waiting 10 years to meet you," and I showed him the book and he's like, "Oh, I know that book," and I'm like, yes."

While she does not want to give away the ending of her book, McKenna's real life story has found its happy ending.

"I don't think there will ever be another day like that," she said.

Partial proceeds from all of McKenna's books benefit the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes neglected and abandoned animals.

Rick Springfield matches all of McKenna's donations.