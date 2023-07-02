Lola Kolawole, Whitefish Bay track state champ, headed to UVA

Whitefish Bay graduate Lola Kolawole made a vision board for her bedroom ahead of her senior season, and among the goals was to become a state champion. She talked with FOX6 News about how it felt to accomplish that goal times two, and what's next in her track career.

"My sophomore year, I placed second in the 100 and 200, and then I think I got fourth in the 400, and then my junior year, it was kind of the same thing," said Kolawole. "I was battling a hamstring injury, so I placed second in the 100 and 200, and then after the junior year, that was the one where I was kind of like, done getting second. Just the losses that I took that year, I did not want to feel like that anymore, so coming into this season, I knew exactly what I had to do, and I

was just so determined."

Kolawole took first in the 100 and 200 and checked off the box on her vision board.

"It was just so rewarding to be able to go home the night after state and to be able to just check the box off," she said.

When it comes to running track, Kolawole said she does have some superstitions.

"I always listen to the same two songs every time before I race," she said. "'Drunk In Love' by Beyonce and 'Glorious' by Macklemore. I am also a really superstitious person. I have lucky socks that I wear for every single race. I don't know. They are just really comfy, and I love them. Every time I wear them, I end up doing really well and PR-ing, so I won't take them off.

Kolawole will continue her track career at the University of Virginia.

"I am going to be studying finance there, as well as running track," said Kolawole. "I believe it was my sophomore year, I was in Virginia for a track meet, and my mom also went to UVA, so we just decided we might as well just go visit. I didn't take into account her going there and following in her footsteps at all. It was just, oh, she went there, like, OK, but it ended up I am following in her footsteps."