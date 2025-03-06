Living World Lutheran juniors makes history in same game

The Brief Delaney Winkelmann became just the fourth player in Living Word Lutheran history to reach 1,000 career points. Then, in the second half, her teammate Kaleah Alles joined her in the record books, becoming the fifth player to reach that benchmark. Going into the game, the girls admitted they were a little nervous.



The gym was buzzing at the University School of Milwaukee.

After all, the Living Word Lutheran faithful were about to witness some history.

Making history

What we know:

With this made free throw in the first half, Delaney Winkelmann became just the fourth player in Living Word Lutheran history to reach 1,000 career points.

"I mean it’s definitely special," said Delaney Winkelmann, Living Word Lutheran junior. "It’s not something that I like came into high school thinking about really, but then like it’s super special, it’s super cool."

Then, in the second half, her teammate Kaleah Alles joined her in the record books, becoming the fifth player to reach that benchmark.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I was definitely excited because I was like, okay, we’ll be able to get it in the same night," said Kaleah Alles, Living Word Lutheran junior.

Going into the game, the girls admitted they were a little nervous. After all, Kaleah needed 29 points to reach her goal.

"It was actually a breakaway pass from Delaney," said Alles. "I had missed a couple left-handed layups, and I was kind of worried about that one, but then it kind of bounced around the rim. I didn’t even know if it was going to go in, so there was a very delayed like, everyone kind of got up and it finally went in, so it was exciting."

As for Delaney, she needed 20 points. She got them quickly.

Local perspective:

"I was like wait; all these people are coming here to watch me score this," said Winkelmann. "What if I have an off night and don’t, because I mean 20 points isn’t an easy number to get. I was definitely stressed out, but then I saw all my family and friends there, and I was excited too."

It's a rare feat for the juniors, who did it together in the same game.

"I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, how cool it is," said Alles. "It was fun, just getting to celebrate with Delaney and to like. hug my teammates and yeah, just be in the moment."

"Just realizing that, like, I mean, it’s unheard of for two people to score on the same team really in the same year, but then to have it in the same game, just talk about how cool and just crazy that was," said Winkelmann.

Family matters

Why you should care:

Even better, Delaney's father is Living Word Lutheran girl's basketball coach PJ Winkelmann. He had a front row seat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’ve been coaching these girls since 3K, so for them to be lifelong friends, grade school, high school and then to have this accomplishment on the same night, I can’t imagine this has happened before," said PJ Winkelmann.

And that's exactly why this is even more special. These girls have been playing basketball together since they were in kindergarten.

What they're saying:

"I didn’t realize how close we were to scoring those points together, but it really is cool," said Winkelmann. "Looking back on it now, and that friendship we’ve had on and off basketball court for all these years, it’s awesome."

In a full circle moment, Keri Walker, the all-time leading girl's scorer, is back at Living Word Lutheran and will coach the girls next year in volleyball. She also presented them with a special game ball for joining this exclusive club.

Ultimately, that night and these moments will have a lasting impact.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I think it’s something that I’ll be able to look back on and just have for probably the rest of my life, and I think this is something I’ll remember, so it’s super cool," said Winkelmann.

And they're not done yet either. The 528 points Kaleah scored this year broke the school's single-season scoring record.

Even better, Delaney and Kaleah have the chance to become the school's all-time leading scorers next season as seniors.

More history awaits.