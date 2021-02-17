Large Miller Park sign coming down from the home of the Brewers

The process of taking down the large Miller Park sign at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers is now underway.

The first curl on the letter "M" in Miller Park was removed from the ballpark on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17. The Miller Park sign will eventually be replaced with a massive American Family Field sign.

Last month, the Miller Park sign atop a tower that can be seen clearly from I-94 was removed from the structure.

Miller Park sign comes down, American Family Field sign goes up

Design of the new stadium logo

The dark blue and yellow logo as well as the new name are all part of the new sponsorship deal for the ballpark -- which started on Jan. 1 and continues for the next 15 years.

Advertisement

The American Family Field logo features the distinctive rooflines of the ballpark and the American Family logo, which is changed from its traditional red to the yellow used by the Brewers in their logo and uniforms.

What's happening to the old Miller Park signs?

The Milwaukee Brewers have said the team will keep some of the signs. Officials say the signs are far too large to fit in anyone's backyard.

Molson Coors previously released this statement to FOX6:

"We have been working with the Brewers on some exciting plans for the signage that celebrates our beers and our hometown team, and we’ll be able to share more in the near future. But we can say that some of the signs will be preserved on our Miller Valley campus forever. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with the Brewers and cracking open an ice cold Miller Lite as we cheer them on in 2021."

Old Miller Park signs inside the field will be removed before the season starts, according to the Brewers.