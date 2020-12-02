Lambeau Field moves forward with COVID-19 protocols

article

The staff at Lambeau Field had a successful evaluation of COVID-19 protocols among stadium employees and family during Sunday's Packers-Bears game, the team said in a news release on Wednesday.

As a result, the Green Bay Packers will again host a small group of employees and their household family members in the stadium bowl for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 6.

“We are confident that our operations and protocols will not contribute to the spread of the virus. Rather, we are trying to model how good behavior can take us through this time in a safe way," said Mark Murphy, Packers president and CEO. "Wear masks and stay six feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands. Let’s be smart so that we don’t endanger any more loved ones and so that our team can play again in front of our fans.”

New protocols in place as the team attempts to get fans back amid the COVID-19 pandemic include a new seat policy that requires attendees to remain within their socially distanced household “pod” of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages.

Also, the use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face coverings unless actively eating or drinking are in place.

Also, no tailgating for the guests that are attending.

