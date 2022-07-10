Lake Mills sophomore discovers love of the game on the water

One Lake Mills athlete was introduced to her sport only two years ago and already stands up high, winning races and garnering sponsors.

That's what makes Sadie Mir this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My first impression, I didn't even know you could race stand up jet skis," said Mir. "I didn't really know stand up jet skis were a thing. But now that I have hopped up on one I fell in love with it, and it's just been a really fun thing for me."

Mir's experience may be far and few between, but she is thankful to have her family by her side.

"It was definitely my stepdad that helped me get into this racing," Mir said. "Being that he races alongside of me I get to support him. Yes, I love my family being part of the pit crew and always helping my load up my jet skis and giving me the energy I need to race, and they are always there for me."

Mir has seen a good share of success in her limited time on the water, and she is ready to see how far she can go.

"I really hope to see jet skiing take me farther and farther and maybe race in different countries next year," said Mir. "I do want to move up to Pro Class. That is my next goal."

Mir is in her second season with Great Lakes Watercross.

She says she could be where she is without her sponsors.

"I have gone so far with my sponsors," Mir said. "The more I get brand across the more that people want to join the sport, see how fun it is and how colorful you can be on the water. I am just really excited to get more girls out in the sport as it is a more male dominated sport."

Sadie just competed this weekend in Michigan City, Indiana and finished first in her division.

Next month, she will be racing Pennoyer Park in Kenosha and all events are free for spectators.