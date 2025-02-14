article

Khris Middleton, one week after he was traded to the Washington Wizards, posted a message to Milwaukee and the Bucks on social media Friday.

What they're saying:

"From the moment I stepped foot in this city, you embraced me," Middleton said Friday in a social media post. "Together, we experienced the rebuilding years, the emergence of a championship contender, and ultimately, the unforgettable journey to the 2021 NBA Championship. That magical run will stay with me forever — the late-game shots, the comeback victories, and most importantly, bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Milwaukee after 50 years."

Middleton thanked the Bucks in his post.

"To the Bucks organization: Thank you for believing in me, developing me, and giving me the opportunity to grow from a trade piece into an All-Star and champion," he said.

"To the Milwaukee community: This city has become my home. The relationships built, the community initiatives we’ve worked on together, and the countless memories made both on and off the court will stay with me forever.

"As I begin this new chapter, I’m excited for the opportunities ahead. But Milwaukee will always hold a special place in my heart. This isn’t goodbye — it’s thank you."

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said this week that trading Middleton "has to be the hardest thing transactionally that I’ve ever done, from the human side of it, the roster side of it, the culture of the team, our community."

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Bucks finalized a number of swaps, notably sending Middleton to Washington, ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Milwaukee acquired forward Kyle Kuzma in the deal.

Middleton played 12 seasons in Milwaukee. He was a 2021 NBA champion, three-time NBA All-Star and earned an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. He's the Bucks' all-time leader in three-point field goals and ranks second in team history in games played and minutes played. He is third in points and assists, fifth in steals and field goals, sixth in free throws and seventh in rebounds.

Injuries had limited him to 33 games in 2022-23 and 55 in 2023-24. He didn’t make his 2024-25 debut until Dec. 6 after recovering from offseason surgery to each of his ankles.