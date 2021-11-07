Kewaskum senior goes from 'scrawny' to strong in hopes of playing at next level

One Kewaskum senior has quickly grown into one of the best football players in his conference. That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Matthew Blank grew up watching Badgers and Packers games with his parents and that's where his love for football began.

"My favorite memory football was one I got told I was going to be suited up on varsity as a freshman, and that day that game, I actually got to go into the game," said Blank. "I wasn't really expecting that."

Blank said he wasn't expecting to be thrown into the game because of his size and inexperience, but since that point, it has not been a problem.

"I've transformed just going into the weight room and eating a lot more food," Blank said. "When I was 180, I was I was pretty skinny and scrawny and I started eating more food. I've gotten much larger and the weight room has definitely helped me and improve on the field and I just look stronger and bigger."

The weight room is not the only reason for Blank bulking up.

He's been eating right.

"The thing I like to eat is probably eggs and more like protein foods," said Blank. "And then I also like to drink milk a lot and water. Those are my two favorite drinks to drink."

After graduation, Blank hopes to become a civil engineer, but he is not giving up on football just yet.

He has not picked a college in hopes of playing football at the next level.

"I just have to to get my myself out there more," said Blank. "Right now in the season, I don't have as much time because all of our schoolwork. So my goal, after we finish, is to just get more tape and start reaching out more to coaches in hopes to help my recruitment process."